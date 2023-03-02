HamberMenu
Sigourney Weaver joins Miles Teller, Anya Taylor-Joy in Apple’s ‘The Gorge’

Said to be ‘an high-action, genre-bending love story,’ the film is directed by Scott Derrickson with a script written by Zach Dean

March 02, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Sigourney Weaver

Sigourney Weaver | Photo Credit: @Disney_UK/Twitter

Avatar actor Sigourney Weaver has joined the cast of Apple’s upcoming film The Gorge. Weaver will star alongside Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy in the film directed by Scott Derrickson.

The Gorge has a script written by Zach Dean (The Tomorrow War). Plot details are scarce, but a report at Deadline describes the film as “a high-action, genre-bending love story.”

Apart from acting, Teller also executive produces the film. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger of Skydance are producing the film alongside Derrickson, C. Robert Cargill, Sherryl Clark, as well as Dean, Adam Kolbrenner and Greg Goodman.

Weaver was recently seen in Avatar: The Way of Water in dual roles, as Kiri Sully and Grace Augustin. the 20th Century film became the third highest-grossing film of all time, touching $2.2 billion at the global box office.

