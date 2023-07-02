Anurag Basu and Bhushan Kumar’s ‘Metro... In Dino’ starring Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur gets a Good Friday release

July 02, 2023 03:45 pm | Updated 03:45 pm IST

Bhushan Kumar and Anurag Basu’s ‘Metro... In Dino’ is set to release in theaters on Good Friday of 2024 — March 29.

The movie will feature heartwarming stories of modern-day couples brought to life by a talented ensemble cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sensharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Directed by Anurag Basu, the contemporary tale will have a music score by Pritam.

The previous film in the series Life in a Metro starred Kangana Ranaut, Shiney Ahuja, Shilpa Shetty, Dharmendra, Irrfan Khan and Kay Kay Menon in pivotal roles.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.