ADVERTISEMENT

Anurag Basu and Bhushan Kumar’s ‘Metro... In Dino’ starring Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur gets a Good Friday release

July 02, 2023 03:45 pm | Updated 03:45 pm IST

Directed by Anurag Basu, the contemporary tale will have a music score by Pritam

The Hindu Bureau

Bhushan Kumar and Anurag Basu’s ‘Metro... In Dino’ is set to release in theaters on Good Friday of 2024 — March 29.

The movie will feature heartwarming stories of modern-day couples brought to life by a talented ensemble cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sensharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Directed by Anurag Basu, the contemporary tale will have a music score by Pritam.

The previous film in the series Life in a Metro starred Kangana Ranaut, Shiney Ahuja, Shilpa Shetty, Dharmendra, Irrfan Khan and Kay Kay Menon in pivotal roles.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US