‘Annaatthe’ trailer: Rajinikanth plays a doting brother in village action-drama

Rajinikanth in ‘Annaatthe’

27 October 2021 18:10 IST

Directed by Siva, the film is set to have a theatrical release on November 4 for Deepavali

The first trailer for Rajinikanth’s upcoming action-drama Annaatthe is out.

Annaatthe, directed by Siva, is set to release on November 4, 2021.

The trailer introduces Rajinikanth in the role of Kaalaiyan, a village president who is devoted to his village folk and family, especially his sister, played by Keerthy Suresh. When their peaceful existence comes under threat from a villain (Jagapathi Babu), all hell breaks loose, as Kalaiyan seeks revenge.

The film is touted to be an all-out family entertainer on the lines of the star’s earlier films like Muthu, Arunachalam and Padayappa.

Rajinikanth was also recently conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the 67th National Film Awards ceremony. He dedicated the award to his family, friend and fans.

The film will be a Deepavali release for the actor, who announced his decision to abandon his political plans due to his health situation, earlier this year.

After having acted with Rajinikanth in Darbar, Nayanthara will once again share screen space with the Superstar in the film. Produced by Sun Pictures, Annatthe has an ensemble cast comprising other names like Khushbu, Meena, Prakash Raj and Soori in important roles.