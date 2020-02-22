All present at 'Indian 2' shoot to be questioned

CHENNAI

Crane operator held; CoP orders transfer of case to CCB

The Nazarathpet police on Friday arrested crane operator Rajan in connection with the accident on the sets of Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2, even as a senior police officer said that everyone present at the shoot site would be questioned.

A senior police officer said, “We have decided to question all those who were present at the scene of the tragedy. We have to probe the causes and the circumstances that led to the accident. They will be given witness summons and questioned.”

Three film crew members were killed and 10 others were injured in the mishap on Wednesday night.

The police registered an FIR based on a complaint from associate director V. Kumar alias Bharathkumar. He said that the shooting of the film, produced by Lyca Productions and directed by Shankar, was on for the last 10 days at EVP Film City, and five huge cranes, fitted with heavy lights, were used at the spot. The crane, operated by Rajan, on the night of the accident, suddenly toppled and fell on people working beneath it. Assistant director Krishna, art assistant Chandran and production assistant Madhu were crushed to death and 10 people were injured.

The complainant sought criminal action against Rajan, accusing him of operating the crane in a negligent manner. He also alleged that the production manager, Sundararajan of Lyca, conducted the shoot without adequate safety measures.

The police booked a case against Rajan, Sundararajan and others under various sections of IPC.

On Friday, the police arrested Rajan and remanded him in judicial custody.

Meanwhile, City Police Commissioner A.K. Viswanathan issued orders transferring the case to the Central Crime Branch.