Crane operator booked for accident that killed 3 on film set of Indian 2

Police officials seen at Government Kilpauk Hospital on Thursday

Police officials seen at Government Kilpauk Hospital on Thursday   | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

The accident on the sets of Kamal Haasan’s film, also left nine injured, when a crane crashed on Wednesday night

Nazarethpet police have booked a case against a crane operator in connection with the accident on the sets of Kamal Haasan’s film Indian 2 which resulted in the death of three professionals and left nine others injured on Wednesday night.

Assistant director Krishna, art assistant Chandran and, production assistant Madhu, were killed, and nine others were injured when a crane used to erect sets crashed, at the ongoing shooting of the film, directed by Shankar, at a private studio in suburban Nazrathpet.

The injured persons have been admitted to Government Kilpauk Hospital.

Nazarethpet police booked a case against the crane operator, Rajan under sections 287(negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and 304 A(death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. The crane operator went missing and an investigation is on to trace him, sources said.

