Alfonso Cuarón meets Kamal Haasan; photo from the meet go viral

April 13, 2024 05:22 pm | Updated 05:22 pm IST

Mexican filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón, whose accolades include five Academy Awards, seven BAFTA Awards, and three Golden Globe Awards, met Kamal Haasan at the Indian actor’s Raaj Kamal Film International office.

While the reason for the meet has not been revealed and official photos from the meet-up have not made their way online, an Instagram story with a photo of both the veterans have been making the rounds online and had gone viral in no time.

Cinematographer Ravi K Chandran, who is currently working with Kamal in Mani Ratnam’s upcoming film Thug Life was also at the meeting. He also shared a photo of him with the Gravity filmmaker as an Instagram story.

Alfonso Cuarón is known for helming films like Harry Potterand the Prisoner of Azkaban, Children of Men, Gravity and Roma with the latter two winning him Academy Awards for Best Director.

Meanwhile, Kamal will next be seen in Shankar’s Indian 2 which is slated to release in June. He’s also doing a cameo in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD which stars Prabhas in the lead role alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani. Next year, Thug Life, the film which reunites the actor with his Nayagan director Mani Ratnam, will be out.

