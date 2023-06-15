Ajay Bhupathi’s village action thriller ‘Chevvaikizhamai’ shoot wrapped up

June 15, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST

After his blockbuster RX100, director Ajay Bhupathi had teamed up with actress Payal Rajput for his next Chevvaikizhamai. The team had wrapped up the film’s shoot in 99 days. The film is produced by Ajay along with Swathi Gunupati and Suresh Varma M.

Earlier, the first look of Payal as Shailaja from the film had garnered attention. Speaking about the film, Ajay said, “My film is a village-based action thriller. It sticks to our nativity while being raw and rustic as far as the visuals and emotions are concerned. There are 30 characters in the story and every one of them is important.”

Kantara fame Ajaneesh Loknath has composed the film’s music. Releasing in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, the film is a joint venture of Mudra Media Works and A Creative Works.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.