Actor Aaron Pierre departs Marvel’s upcoming ‘Blade’ series

March 18, 2024 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST

Marvel’s upcoming Blade series faces another setback as Aaron Pierre, initially cast for a role, has parted ways with the project, according to reports from Variety.

The announcement came directly from Pierre himself during the 55th NAACP Image Awards, where he confirmed his departure from the project. Initially involved in discussions about his role, Pierre said, “Early on, there were conversations. As the project evolved, I’m no longer part of that — attached.”

Pierre was set to join Mahershala Ali in the cast, who is portraying the iconic vampire hunter originally brought to life by Wesley Snipes. Although Pierre’s role had not been officially disclosed, reports indicated he was selected for the part after an extensive casting process.