ADVERTISEMENT

Academy updates Oscars 2025 rulebook for composers, eligibility and more

April 23, 2024 02:41 pm | Updated 02:41 pm IST

The 97th annual Academy Awards will updated rules and campaign protocols for its next ceremony slated for March 2, 2025

ANI

The 96th Academy Awards | Photo Credit: MIKE BLAKE

Hollywood's most prestigious film awards, the Oscars, are undergoing significant changes as the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) introduced updated rules and campaign protocols for its 97th edition, slated for March 2 next year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oscars 2024: ‘Oppenheimer’ wins Best Picture in epic landslide

In a bid to bolster traditional movie theatres, the Academy has revised the eligibility criteria for films, according to The Hollywood Reporter. From now on, films must screen for at least one week in select metropolitan areas including Los Angeles County, New York City, the Bay Area, Chicago, Atlanta, and a new addition, Dallas-Fort Worth. Additionally, films must meet expanded theatrical standards in multiple US markets and international territories.

97th Oscars set for March, 2025 with an extended voting period

An interesting development is the convergence between the Animated Feature and International Feature categories. Animated feature films submitted by foreign countries can now be considered for both categories, provided they meet eligibility requirements.

ADVERTISEMENT

Composers are set to benefit from the changes as well. The Best Original Score category will now feature a shortlist of 20 titles instead of 15, and up to three composers can now receive individual statuettes for their contributions to a score.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Writers aiming for Oscar recognition must now also provide a final shooting script, a move that may impact films with extensive improvisation.

Oscars: Academy updates rules for Best Picture eligibility

Special awards presented during the Governors Awards ceremony are also undergoing modifications. The Irving G Thalberg Memorial Award will no longer be in the form of a bust but an Oscar statuette, while the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award has been redefined to honour humanitarian efforts promoting human welfare and addressing inequities. Furthermore, two awards presented at the Scientific and Technical Awards have been renamed to honour technological contributions more effectively.

The Academy has also updated campaign promotional regulations, outlining guidelines for promoting Oscars-eligible motion pictures and performances to its members.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US