ADVERTISEMENT

‘3 Body Problem’: Showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss say they have plans for Season 2 and more

March 18, 2024 05:42 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST

The showrunners added that while the first season brings to life Liu’s first book, “The Three-Body Problem,” the subsequent season is planned to tackle the second book, “The Dark Forest,” and that the third and final book, “Death’s End,” might require multiple seasons

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘3 Body Problem’ | Photo Credit: Netflix

Just days ahead of the premiere of their sci-fi television show, 3 Body Problem, on Netflix, showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss of Game of Thrones fame have revealed that they are already working on a second season for the series with co-showrunner Alexander Woo.

An apocalyptic sci-fi spectacle, 3 Body Problem is a series adaptation of the bestselling novels by Chinese writer Liu Cixin. “A young woman’s fateful decision in 1960s China reverberates across space and time to a group of brilliant scientists in the present day. As the laws of nature unravel before their eyes five former colleagues reunite to confront the greatest threat in humanity’s history,” reads the show’s synopsis.

ALSO READ
Barack Obama declines cameo in Benioff and Weiss’s ‘3 Body Problem’ Netflix adaptation

In an interview with Collider, the showrunners said that there is enough and more to make a second season of the show. “For Season 2, we’ve got better than a rough idea. We’re much farther along with that plan than rough-idea stages. From there on out it becomes, you know, the farther away things get the hazier your view of them is. But there, in the third book, there are so many amazing landmarks, in terms of scenes and situations and events that we can see pretty clearly, that we know, we’re not completely sure how our characters are gonna get to that place, but we know they gotta get to that place. Because that place and that place and that place are the reason we picked these books up and wanted to adapt them in the first place,” said Benioff.

The showrunner added that while the first season brings to life Liu’s first book, “The Three-Body Problem,” the subsequent season is planned to tackle the second book, “The Dark Forest.” “The third book “Death’s End” is massive. It’s twice as long, I think, as the other two books. So maybe that’s one season, maybe it’s two. But, you know, I think we’d need at least three, maybe four seasons to tell the whole story,” Collider quoted Benoiff.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
How Chinese science fiction went from underground magazines to Netflix extravaganza

3 Body Problem marks the return of the duo, popularly known as David and Dan, since the controversial conclusion of Game of Thrones in 2019.

3 Body Problem stars Jess Hong, John Bradley, Benedict Wong, Eiza Gonzalez, Jovan Adepo and Liam Cunningham, among others. The series premieres March 21 on Netflix.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema / television / sci-fi films

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US