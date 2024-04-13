Aadujeevitham director Blessy likely to stage protest as PVR Cinemas halt screening of Malayalam movies across India

April 13, 2024 11:42 am | Updated 12:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

Renowned Indian film director and screenwriter Blessy Ipe Thomas is set to stage a protest in front of PVR Lulu, Kochi, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing dispute between the Malayalam movie industry and multiplex major PVR Cinemas. This move is in response to PVR’s controversial decision to not screen several notable Malayalam films across India, sparking outrage and calls for resolution within the industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

A meeting with Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) is scheduled for 11 a.m., where more information about the protest will be revealed.

Also read | All about Prithviraj Sukumaran’s ‘Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life’

The controversy erupted when PVR Cinemas chose not to screen films such as Fahadh Faasil’s ‘Aavesham’, Vineeth Sreenivasan’s ‘Varshangalkku Shesham’, and Unni Mukundan’s ‘Jai Ganesh’, all released recently. Notably absent from PVR screens were previously released Malayalam hits such as ‘Premalu’, ‘Manjummel Boys’, and ‘Aadujeevitham’, drawing sharp criticism from directors and producers, as reported by The Hindu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Director and producer of the movie ‘Aadujeevitham’, Mr. Blessy, expressed his deep disappointment with the situation to The Hindu. “Despite the film’s successful run across the country for 16 days, PVR Cinemas abruptly halted its screening on April 10 without any prior notice,” he said, prompting him to take a stand against what he views as an unjust and unilateral action.

The root of the conflict lies in the virtual print fee (VPF) charged by existing content providers such as Qube, UFO, PXD, and TSR to screen movies in theatres. In response to industry concerns, The Kerala Film Producers’ Association (KFPA) recently launched the Producers’ Digital Cinema (PDC), a content mastering unit, aimed at offering reasonable screening costs and addressing distribution challenges.

Mr. Blessy’s plea highlights larger industry concerns, questioning why PVR Cinemas, with over 1,500 screens, would halt screenings outside of Kerala for an issue primarily affecting the State. “I requested the theatre owners in all possible ways to screen the movie, and also contacted MLA Saji Cherian, yet a resolution remains elusive,” he told The Hindu.

“If my film, for which I worked hard for 16 years, does not receive proper recognition, then this could be the end of my life as a director,” Mr. Blessy said. He also urged the public and cinema enthusiasts to question the unjust treatment, noting that despite tickets being sold out for April 13 and 14, PVR cancelled screenings.

In response, a cinema theatre industry insider, requesting anonymity, emphasised the urgency for producers and theatre owners to find a swift resolution. He highlighted the significant contribution of theatres, especially multiplexes, to malls, emphasising the need for a fair pricing strategy that considers cost factors, including GST and Local Body Tax. “We all need cinema, as much as movie directors, producers, and actors need it,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.