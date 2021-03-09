West Bengal Assembly elections | ECI orders transfer of DGP Virendra

Kolkata/New

The Election Commission of India on Tuesday transferred West Bengal DGP Virendra and appointed P. Nirajnayan as the new DGP. Mr. Nirajnayan is an IPS officer of 1987 batch and has served in the CBI. In its order, the ECI said Mr. Virendra should not be given any post which directly or indirectly relates to the conduct of polls.

The transfer of the seniormost police officer assumes significance as it comes days after the ECI has transferred ADGP (Law and Order) Jawed Shamim and appointed Jagmohan in the post. Mr. Shamim was appointed DGP, Fire Services.

Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy expressed reservations over the ECI decision saying the Commission is doing what the BJP wants it to do.

The BJP however welcomed the development. “We have always said the law and order has collapsed. Over 130 of our workers were killed and the police are mute spectator to the crimes,” party spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said, adding that the party has complained to the ECI on the role of the DGP.