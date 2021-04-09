West Bengal Assembly elections | EC notice to Mamata over comments on Central forces

NEW DELHI

09 April 2021 11:43 IST

Poll panel says statements are against Model Code of Conduct

The Election Commission (EC) has sent a notice to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her “highly objectionable” statements about Central forces posted in the State for the ongoing Assembly election.

Among the statements cited by the EC in its notice was Ms. Banerjee’s appeal to women voters to “gherao” Central forces if they caused any disturbance to voting.

The EC said it found Ms. Banerjee’s statements to be in violation of the Model Code of Conduct as well as Sections 186 (voluntarily obstructing public servant from discharging public functions), 189 (threat of injury to public servant) and 505 (making a statement with intent to incite any class or community of persons to commit an offence against any other class or community) of the Indian Penal Code.

The panel has given the Trinamool Congress chief time till 11 a.m. on Saturday to reply.