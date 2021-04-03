41 crude bombs recovered in West Bengal: EC

NEW DELHI

The bombs were discovered in a bush in Bhangore Assembly constituency in Baruipur police district, the EC said.

The Election Commission (EC) on April 3 said 41 crude bombs were recovered during a raid in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas on April 2 after police received a tip from a source.

The Assembly constituency and the two polling stations at Padmapukur were already being treated as “vulnerable” in the ongoing elections, it said.

A case has been lodged and investigation ongoing, the EC said, adding that no arrests had been made so far.