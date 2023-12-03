ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana Assembly election results 2023 | BRS leadership accepts defeat

December 03, 2023 03:50 pm | Updated 03:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Working president K.T. Rama Rao wishes good luck to Congress, says disappointed with results

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Minister and working president of Bharat Rashtra Samithi K.T. Rama Rao. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leadership has accepted the defeat in the Telangana Legislative Assembly elections as the process of counting of votes polled in the EVMs is heading towards last few rounds.

Working president of the party and Minister K.T. Rama Rao has taken to a social media platform on December 3 afternoon to accept the defeat by stating that the party is “grateful to the people of Telangana for giving two consecutive terms of governance. Not saddened over the results today, but surely disappointed as it is not on the expected lines for us”.

He, however, stated that they would take it in their stride as a learning and would bounce back. “Congratulations to the Congress party on winning the mandate”, he greeted the party taking over the reigns of governance and wished that party good luck.

In the backdrop of a majority of exit polls indicating a Congress win, Mr. Rama Rao raised hope among the party ranks on Saturday by making a post on the social media asking them to get ready for celebrations stating that “hat trick loading 3.0”. After the results started poured in, he added: “This one ain’t gonna age well. Missed the mark”.

CONNECT WITH US