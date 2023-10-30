Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy stabbed in stomach

October 30, 2023 02:37 pm | Updated 04:55 pm IST

Medak Parliament member and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) candidate from Dubbak constituency in Medak district, Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, was stabbed while he was campaigning in Surampalli village in Daoultabad mandal

He received stab injuries in his stomach and was shifted to a hospital in Gajwel and later to Hyderabad for better treatment. The injuries seem to be peripheral and they were not deep or dangerous, said the hospital staff in Gajwel, who attended to him.

The person who attacked Mr. Reddy was identified as Raju, a resident of Chepyal in Mirdoddi mandal. Immediately after the attack, he was thrashed by the irate BRS activists and later handed over to the police.

The incident happened when Mr Reddy was coming out of the house of a pastor and ready to get into his car. The attacker reached Mr. Reddy on the pretext of shaking hands and then stabbed him with a kitchen knife. Security personnel accompanying Mr. Reddy immediately reacted and snatched the knife from the attacker’s hand.

A visibly shaken Mr. Reddy then sat in the car with his hand covering the injury and left the place. The police are verifying whether the attacker had a personal grudge or was related to some political rivalry. Police also recovered an identity card from his possession that claims he is a YouTuber.

