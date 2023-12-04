Telangana Assembly Election | CLP meeting underway, Revanth Reddy likely to emerge as the CM choice

December 04, 2023 11:35 am | Updated 11:42 am IST

Telangana Congress president, A. Revanth Reddy in all likelihood will be the next Chief Minister of Telangana with the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting underway right now at a private hotel in Hyderabad.

Sources said the All India Congress Committee (AICC) is in favour of Mr. Reddy realising that he also enjoys the support of maximum number of MLAs who have indicated that their support will be for him.

The meeting going on right now under the supervision of AICC observer and Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka D.K. Shivakumar will take the final call and then the team will immediately head to Raj Bhavan to submit the letter to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

No clarity on Oath taking today

There is no clarity on who will take oath along with the Chief Ministerial candidate or whether it will be today or in a couple of days. So far, the Governor’s office has not received any letter from the Congress party or a letter seeking the Governor’s time for taking oath.

ADVERTISEMENT

Raj Bhavan sources said the delegation that met the Governor on Sunday night only explained the procedure that the Congress would follow and said they would come back once the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader is elected.

“So far, there is no such indication. But they made it clear yesterday that they would come back,” a highly placed source in Raj Bhavan told The Hindu. The Governor’s office will inform the media if there is any request from the Congress party for the oath taking ceremony today.

Senior leaders confided with The Hindu that the party doesn’t want to waste time forming the government as it has a clear majority. “Why should we leave scope for resort politics and send a wrong signal to the people?,” asked a senior leader.

The AICC high command too is of the view that when the people have reposed faith in the party, there should not be any ambiguity in its approach too. There are rumours of a Deputy Chief Minister also taking oath but so far none of the party leaders have confirmed it.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT