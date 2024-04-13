Certain about winning 26 of 32 assembly seats: Sikkim CM Tamang

April 13, 2024 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - Gangtok

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on April 13 claimed that his party, the SKM, was certain about winning 26 of the state's 32 assembly seats in the April 19 elections.

Addressing an election rally, Mr. Tamang claimed his party secured 99% of the votes cast through postal ballot.

"Twenty-six seats are certain. We will have to make serious efforts to convince the voters in the remaining six seats to get a bigger mandate to serve the people of Sikkim for a second term," he said.

Asserting that the people of Sikkim have faith in him because of the work done by his government in the last five years, Mr. Tamang said he made nine promises in the manifesto and was committed to fulfilling those before going to seek votes in 2029.

He said his party gave adequate representation to women in its list of candidates, which reflected its commitment to diversity, inclusivity, and fair decision-making.

"In this election, we've taken a deliberate step by nominating four women, recognising their capabilities, qualifications, and unwavering dedication to serving their communities," he said.

Simultaneous polling will be held for the assembly and the state's lone Lok Sabha seat.

