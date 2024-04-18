TPCC writes letter to EC over deletion of voters

April 18, 2024 02:21 pm | Updated 02:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Senior Vice-President and the party election commission coordination committee chairman G. Niranjan on Wednesday sent a letter to the Election Commission regarding the deletion of voters in large numbers a day before the issuance of notification for the Lok Sabha elections in Telangana.

Expressing shock over the deletion of approximately 5.41 lakh voters from the electoral rolls within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, Mr. Niranjan highlighted the importance of ensuring the accuracy of voter lists. While acknowledging the necessity of removing individuals with fake addresses, as well as deceased and duplicate voters, he cautioned against the inadvertent exclusion of genuine voters during the purification process.

Of particular concern is the absence of an avenue for individuals to register their names on the electoral roll prior to the upcoming election, if they are not already listed. Mr. Niranjan underscored the potential ramifications of this situation on the integrity and inclusivity of the electoral process. Stating that the Election Commission should be held responsible for the confusion during polling day, Mr. Niranjan urged the Election Commission to promptly address these issues.

