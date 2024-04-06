ADVERTISEMENT

TDP-JSP-BJP alliance set to field YSRCP rebel MP from Narsapuram  

April 06, 2024 10:03 am | Updated 10:03 am IST - NARSAPURAM (WEST GODAVARI)

Narsapuram sitting MP K. Raghu Rama Krishna Raju joined TDP in the presence of N. Chandrababu Naidu in Palakole on Friday

The Hindu Bureau

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday assured to field rebel Narsapuram YSRCP sitting MP K. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju (locally known as RRR) from Narsapuram Lok Sabha constituency in West Godavari district as the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance candidate in the 2024 general elections.

On Friday, Mr. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju joined the Telugu Desam Party in the presence of Mr. Naidu at a party meeting in Palacole in West Godavari district.

Addressing the party cadre, Mr. Naidu announced; “Mr. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju will be fielded from Narsapuram Lok Sabha constituency. I will strive to convince the partners of the alliance — BJP and Jana Sena. The ticket will be announced after the talks with the BJP and Jana Sena Party.” On the other hand, YSRCP has fielded Guduri Uma Bala as its candidate in the Narsapuram Lok Sabha seat.

