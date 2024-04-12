Sivaganga: advantage Congress or will the voters make a different choice?

April 12, 2024 12:19 am | Updated 07:02 am IST

The electorate in the Sivaganga Lok Sabha Constituency has traditionally chosen candidates from the Congress more times than any other party.

ADVERTISEMENT

Data from the past show P. Chidambaram of the Congress had won seven times here since 1984. His son and sitting MP Karti P. Chidambaram is seeking re-election.

The constituency, which has six Assembly segments, has 16.33 lakh voters. Barring Karaikudi in Sivaganga district, the remaining towns have not seen any tangible transformation in the last three to four decades. Though agriculture is the main source of employment, agro-based industries have not been established.

ADVERTISEMENT

Karaikudi, an Assembly segment, has the famous Alagappa University, the Central Electrochemical Research Institute (CECRI), and a number of educational institutions. However, graduates from here have migrated to other cities and States, and even abroad, for better employment opportunities and higher education.

Poor infrastructure

The Spices Park, which was established in Sivaganga district a decade ago with much fanfare, has not attracted many investors. While entrepreneurs have complained of poor infrastructure, farmers contend that processing facilities are available only for chilli and turmeric. They raise concerns over a high operational cost. Issues in logistics discourage people from making big investments here.

Though the constituency has a government law college and an agricultural college, which have recently come up here, people say the former should have been opened in Sivaganga and not in Karaikudi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Faster development

Mr. Karti Chidambaram has said during his campaign that he had raised several issues in Parliament. “Give a chance to the INDIA bloc; we will give a new meaning to the democratic fabric of the country and bring in development at a faster pace,” he says.

He told The Hindu that he had written to the Union Minister for Culture to establish heritage, culinary, and temple tourism in the constituency. On the grievances of rail passengers, he said, “The Union government had done nothing for the State. They are running only fast trains and bullet trains, while unmanned level crossings need to be replaced with underpasses or rail-over bridges...”

Affluent candidate

BJP candidate T. Devanathan Yadav owns a television channel and is one of the richest candidates in Tamil Nadu. According to his affidavit, he has a little over ₹300-crore worth of movable and immovable assets.

ADVERTISEMENT

He has been repeatedly saying that he is banking on the goodwill of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his charisma. “His [Mr. Modi’s] determination and grit will benefit not only the BJP and its allies, but also the entire nation,” he said, dismissing criticisms and the “outsider tag”.

The AIADMK’s Xavier Dass, who is relying on the popularity of the ‘two leaves’ symbol, said the Congress MP had done nothing in the last five years. “Like many, I am baffled as to why the Congress had renominated Mr. Karti Chidambaram. He is inaccessible. He does not respect the locals. The family could have done numerous things for the people, but they didn’t and neither will they do anything in the future.”

The NTK’s Ezhilarasi is from Thanjavur district, and is banking on the disappointment among the youth with the DMK and the AIADMK. “The BJP has been against minorities and the only saviour is Seeman...,” she said.

Though the arithmetic is working in favour of the DMK front, local issues and grievances against the sitting MP may dent the number of votes he could poll. But political analysts say he is sitting pretty.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.