Seat-sharing with BJP finalised in Bihar: Chirag Paswan

March 13, 2024 06:12 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - New Delhi

Mr. Paswan says his concerns have been addressed by the BJP.

PTI

Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan greets BJP president J.P. Nadda during a meeting. | Photo Credit: PTI

LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan on March 13 said his party has finalised a seat-sharing formula with the BJP for the Lok Sabha polls.

Mr. Paswan announced this after a meeting with BJP chief J.P. Nadda in New Delhi.

"All my concerns have been addressed by the BJP. I am satisfied," he told reporters.

He said the division of Lok Sabha seats in Bihar among NDA parties has been decided and will soon be formally announced.

Asked about the fate of the LJP faction led by his uncle Pashupati Paras, Chirag Paswan said, "It is not my concern".

“As a member of the NDA, today in a meeting with BJP national president J.P. Nadda ji, we have together finalised the seat-sharing in Bihar for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls,” he said in a post on X.

“The same will be announced in due course,” he added.

