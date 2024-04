April 15, 2024 12:33 pm | Updated 12:33 pm IST - Nilgiris (Tamil Nadu)

Election officials in the Nilgiris on April 15 conducted checks in a helicopter carrying Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The flying squad officials conducted the search after the helicopter landed in the Nilgiris, police said.

Mr. Gandhi was on his way to his parliamentary constituency, Kerala's Wayanad, where he had a slew of campaign activities, including public meeting.

He is fighting the April 26 Lok Sabha polls from Wayanad, seeking a successive term.

