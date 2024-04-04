PM Modi slams Congress-RJD Govt. in Bihar over corruption, praises Nitish

April 04, 2024 02:08 pm | Updated 02:08 pm IST - Patna

Kicking off the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA’s) poll campaign in Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 4 addressed a public meeting in Jamui and slammed the previous Congress-RJD-led Government over corruption, while listing achievements of his government at the Centre in last 10 years.

“This Cong-RJD Government in Bihar even opposed Bharat Ratna award conferred to [late veteran socialist leader] Karpoori Thakur; they opposed a tribal to become President of India. This ghamandia alliance [Opposition INDIA block] wants to keep Bihar in lantern age,” said Mr. Modi while, gathered crowd cheered. He also added quickly, “We say corruption hatao [remove corruption], they say corruption bachao [save corruption]”.

Lok Sabha elections LIVE updates - April 4, 2024

“Jo garib ka paisa loota hai usko lautana padega [the poor people’s money which they (Cong-RJD govt.) have looted, have to return]”. “This 10 years [NDA led by PM Narendra Modi] of government is only a trailer, a lot of things have to be done to take India and Bihar far away,” said Mr. Modi.

“Poor people’s welfare is Modi Government’s priority. Nine crore people in Bihar are getting free ration and it will continue for next five years as well, 84 lakh people in Bihar have got Ayushman [free health card upto ₹5 lakh] card, even 2 crore animals have been vaccinated for different diseases,” he added. “Jab niyat sahi, to natije sahi [when intention is right, results are bound to be right],” he said.

“India is today world’s fifth largest economy, Our Chandrayan has reached to the moon and the G20 meeting held in India recently has become point of discussion world over,” Mr. Modi said, while adding, “And this has not become possible by Modi, but by your vote.”

Mr. Modi also slammed the previous RJD regime, saying, “They were the land grabbers of poor people in lieu of jobs [in railways]”. “Even Nitish Kumar was the Railway Minister, but his tenure was blameless”. “When this ghamandia alliance [Opposition INDIA alliance] was in power what was the condition of railway? But, today even people of Bihar are travelling in trains like Vande Bharat,” Mr. Modi added.

He also said, “India has changed now and whenever something was happening to the country earlier, they [the Congress Govt.] used to reach other countries for help but today, this is a changed India… yeh ghar mein ghus kar marta hai [this enter into homes to kill],” Mr. Modi said and the crowd, mostly young people, cheered in roar.

Looking enthused with the gathered crowd, Mr. Modi asked, “Is this a poll meeting or a victory meeting?”

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar too was present on the dais along with PM Modi and reiterated he would “not go anywhere from here (NDA)”. “In-between I had gone with those people [RJD-Congress] for some time but, now I’ll not go anywhere,” repeated Mr. Kumar while, listing briefly how development works have been done in Bihar during his regime with the support of NDA government at the Center. “This time the NDA would get more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha poll,” predicted Mr. Kumar.

Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan too addressed the meeting while praising PM Modi and his leadership.

Under NDA alliance, Jamui (reserved) seat has been given to LJP (RV) and Mr. Paswan, sitting MP from the seat, has this time fielded his brother-in-law Arun Bharti from the seat. Mr. Paswan himself is contesting from Hajipur (reserved) seat.

Jamui goes to poll in the first phase poll on April 19.

“You give us your vote and my guarantee will be development,” Mr. Modi assured the crowd while, summing up his speech.

