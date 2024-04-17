Many voters in Chennai complain about not receiving their booth slips

April 17, 2024 09:09 pm | Updated April 18, 2024 06:59 am IST - Chennai

With one day to go for polling, residents in many areas have complained that they are yet to receive their booth slips.

Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Commissioner and District Election Officer J. Radhakrishnan said 86% of registered voters in the city had received their booth slips, and the rest would receive them soon.

Raghukumar Choodamani, of the Perambur Neighbourhood Development Forum, alleged that none of the people residing on Venkatraman Canal Street, Venkatraman Street, and Saraswathi Square in ward 71, zone 6, had received booth slips so far.

Jayanthi Premchandar, 55, a resident of Valmiki Nagar, said: “Many here have not received their booth slip, which is unusual. Having to check at the booth with the slip issued in 2021 could be a hassle, especially in the middle of summer. Efforts are made to encourage voting, but focus must also be on arrangements to ease the process,” she stated.

Bhairavi, 37, said she had been voting since 2006, but her name was missing from the electoral rolls for the first time. “Local officials suggested reregistering for the 2026 Assembly election. No official inspected Valmiki Nagar yet, and many people in Guindy and Adyar also have similar complaints,” she said.

“Booth slips and booth location details are also available online. Facilitation centres will be set up at booths with officials guiding voters who have not received their slips. Also, in some areas, local authorities visited residents’ houses as many as six times a day but their homes remained shut. Since the residents were unavailable, the slips could not be issued,” Mr. Radhakrishnan said.

“Suo motu deletion was not done. In a few cases, there could be issues due to moving residences or deletion due to duplication or deaths. Even then, the names are removed after checking with the persons concerned. They can register a complaint via the 1950 helpline for further assistance,” an election officer stated.

