Lok Sabha polls | SC judgement on EVMs a big jolt to Congress-RJD combine, says PM Modi

April 26, 2024 02:55 pm | Updated 03:09 pm IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) while addressing a public meeting at Forbesganj in Araria of northeast Bihar, on April 26.

The Prime Minister Modi said first they (Congress- RJD) cast doubt over EVM but Supreme Court just an hour or two ago, has given a big jolt to them. They should apologise to the country now.

PM Modi also alleged that Congress and RJD wants to cut into 27% reservation quota of OBC (Other Backward Class) and give it to their vote-bank Muslims as they tried to do it in Karnataka but in ligh of Supreme Court’s directive that religion based reservation cannot be done they brought all Muslims under OBC category there.

It was second public meeting of Mr. Modi in Bihar’s Muslim dominated Seemanchal area. Earlier in April 16, he had come to Purnea to address a rally.

“Congress and RJD made rights of OBC questionable and being an OBC I can feel their pain “, Mr Modi added.

“The Congress-RJD combine would now rob reservation rights of STs and SCs too,” said Mr. Modi.

“Earlier, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh government had given consent for giving away reservation rights of OBC for Muslims but in the light of SC directive they did not move on this.

“Mr Singh had also earlier said that Muslims have the first right over country’s resources and now a video has come out showing him saying this.

“The Delhi media should broadcast this and expose Congress’s vote bank politics,” he said.

“For me the poor of the country across religion have first right over country’s resources,” Mr Modi said.

“Both Congress and RJD are going against Constitutional directives for greed of power,” the Prime Minister said.

Mr Modi also reiterated that Congress party has said it that when they would come to power your property, ornaments and women’s mangalsutra will be probed, x-rated.

“It will be an open-loot of your property. ‘won’t it be?’,” he asked the large crowd gathered at the meeting.

“Over 50% of your property will be confiscated and Congress-RJD will impose 55% tax on it”, Mr Modi said.

The big loot by Congress party is : zindagi ke saath bhi, zindagi ke baad bhi (with life and even after life).

