Lok Sabha elections | BJP MP Tejasvi Surya’s assets rise from ₹13 lakh to ₹4.10 crore since 2019

April 06, 2024 07:39 am | Updated 08:05 am IST - Bengaluru

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya had declared total assets of ₹4.10 crore, which is 31.5% higher than ₹13 lakh that he declared in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The Hindu Bureau

Tejasvi Surya

Tejasvi Surya, incumbent Bengaluru South MP, was among the prominent among the 183 candidates who filed 224 sets of nomination papers on Thursday, April 4.

Former Karnataka CM H.D. Kumaraswamy, his brother-in-law and cardiologist C.N. Manjunath also filed their nominations.

Mr. Surya had declared that he does not possess any immovable assets. The BJP MP had declared total assets of ₹4.10 crore, which is 31.5% higher than ₹13 lakh that he declared in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Mr. Surya’s total assets of ₹4.10 crore include investment in mutual funds to the tune of ₹1.99 crore and investment in shares of over ₹1.79 crore.

Mr. Surya, an alumnus of Bangalore Institute of Legal Studies and an advocate in the High Court of Karnataka, is the nephew of BJP leader and MLA for Basavanagudi Ravi Subramanya.

While Mr. Kumaraswamy had declared his family assets amounting to ₹217.21 crore, his brother-in-law, cardiologist C.N. Manjunath, who is contesting on a BJP ticket from Bengaluru Rural against D.K. Suresh, incumbent MP, has declared total assets worth ₹98.38 crore.

