Janardhana Reddy rejoins BJP, merges his KRPP with saffron party

March 25, 2024 01:24 pm | Updated 01:40 pm IST - BENGALURU

The mining baron says he has merged his party, Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha, with BJP without any conditions and that he would function as an ordinary worker

Mining baron and Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha MLA G. Janardhana Reddy on March 25 merged his party with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and formally rejoined the saffron party along with his wife Aruna Lakshmi and other followers. Though Mr. Reddy had formally quit the BJP by floating his own political outfit in December 2022 ahead of the previous Assembly elections, in reality he had disassociated with the BJP for more than a decade ever since the legal issues related to mining had impacted his political position as well as relations. ALSO READ Ready for pre-poll alliance with BJP, says former Karnataka Minister Janardhan Reddy

Hinting at this, Mr. Reddy remarked soon after rejoining the party in the presence of veteran leader B. S. Yediyurappa that: “Looking at my friends and well-wishers here, I do not feel that I am coming to BJP office after 13 years. In fact, I feel as though I had gone out of this office just yesterday and returning today.”

It is learnt that the BJP leadership, which is keen to resist the Congress government’s political influence in Karnataka in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls, had engaged in a series of meetings with Mr. Reddy in the last one week to woo him.

Indicating this, Mr. Reddy, who is the sole MLA from his new political outfit, said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had invited him to Delhi to meet him and offered an invitation to join the party instead of providing an outside support.

Making it clear that his joining the BJP or merging his party with the BJP was purely “non-conditional”, Mr. Reddy said: “I have come to the BJP solely to work towards realising the dream of a large number of people that Narendra Modi should become prime minister again.”

He said: “The god and the BJP have given me all I could ask for at an young age. I have seen all the ups and downs in life. Now I do not need any position. I will work as an ordinary party worker and handle whatever the responsibility the party gives me.”

His close associate B. Sriramulu, who has now been fielded by the BJP from Ballari Lok Sabha seat, was also present when Mr. Reddy rejoined the party.

Known as a strategist, Mr. Reddy rejoining the BJP is believed to help the party particularly in the areas in and around Ballari which is his home district.

Welcoming Mr. Reddy into the party, BJP State President B. Y. Vijayendra said his re-entry had boosted the party’s strength.

Meanwhile, Mr. Thomas John, son of Congress leader and former minister T. John, also joined the BJP on Monday.

