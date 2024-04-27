ADVERTISEMENT

In a first, this poll will see Uddhav vote for Congress

April 27, 2024 08:28 am | Updated 08:28 am IST - Mumbai

PTI

Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray during a press conference at Bandra in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: PTI

Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray will, perhaps for the first time, vote for the Congress, his political foe-turned-friend, a reflection of the churning Maharashtra polity has undergone since 2019, a year which saw realignment of parties.

The Congress, part of the Opposition bloc, on Thursday fielded its city unit president Varsha Gaikwad from the Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha seat, which covers the area where Mr. Thackeray is registered as a voter.

The former CM’s residence, Matoshree, is in Bandra, which falls under the Mumbai North Central seat. “I am going to vote for Ms. Gaikwad as she is contesting from here (Mumbai North Central),” Mr. Thackeray said on Friday.

