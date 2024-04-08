ADVERTISEMENT

I rebelled because Bal Thackeray's ideology was being compromised: Maharashtra CM Shinde

April 08, 2024 11:04 am | Updated 11:21 am IST - Nagpur

Addressing a meeting of his party workers in Ramtek in Nagpur, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said he did not want to become Chief Minister but had to rebel after seeing Bal Thackeray's ideology being compromised.

PTI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde attends the Shiv Sena Workers’ Meet for the Lok Sabha elections, in Nagpur, on April 7. | Photo Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on April 7 said he rebelled because Uddhav Thackeray abandoned the ideology of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a meeting of his party workers in Ramtek in Nagpur, Mr. Shinde said he did not want to become Chief Minister but had to rebel after seeing Bal Thackeray's ideology being compromised. Mr. Shinde broke away from the Uddhav Thackeray-led outfit in June 2022 and formed government with the backing of the BJP.

Explained | What is the SC ruling on Sena vs. Sena?

"Balasaheb Thackeray used to consider us (party functionaries) as friends but he thinks of us as house-helps," the CM said in another jibe at the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief. He also said a party grows when leaders reach out to the grassroot worker rather than sitting at home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asking people to vote for the ruling alliance in order to make Narendra Modi Prime Minister for the third time, Mr. Shinde said the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi does not have any agenda or intention for development.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"The seat sharing details between parties in the ruling alliance will be completed in two to three days. The Mahayuti will win all seats in Vidarbha," he later told reporters at the airport.

Responding to a statement by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray that the CM gave away four to five seats to allies to ensure his son gets re-nominated from Kalyan, Mr. Shinde said those coming up with such criticism must look at the tussles in the MVA.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US