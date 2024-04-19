How leaders of parties and candidates across the State spent the day before voting

April 19, 2024 12:10 am | Updated 06:44 am IST - CHENNAI

With rising mercury levels, Tamil Nadu is going to polls on Friday to elect 39 representatives for the 18th Lok Sabha. The Election Commission of India (EC) has made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of polls. As the campaigning ended on Wednesday evening in the State, The Hindu spoke to leaders and candidates of various parties on Thursday about how they spent the day before polling.

“The day before polling is not at all relaxing for me,” said VCK president Thol. Thirumavalavan, who is contesting to retain his Chidambaram Lok Sabha seat. “Except travelling in an open jeep and struggling to beat the heat, The day started early in the morning. From meeting visitors and conducting meetings, I have an itinerary lined up for the whole day. After visiting several places, I have to return to Chidambaram and rush to Anganur, my native village in Ariyalur district, to cast my vote.”

It is doubly hectic for the BJP State president K. Annamalai, who toured the State seeking support for NDA candidates, apart from campaigning in the Coimbatore Lok Sabha seat from where he is contesting. He said he visited Marudhamalai Murugan temple and Siddhar temples on Thursday and decided to spend the rest of the day with his family before leaving for Aravakurichi in Karur district to cast his vote.

“There is no room for relaxation till the polling ends,” said Arun Nehru, a new entrant and DMK candidate for the Perambalur Lok Sabha seat. The son of DMK strongman K.N. Nehru, Mr. Arun said his constituency falls under three district districts – Karur, Tiruchi and Perambalur – and “I have to coordinate with my party functionaries in all the three districts, though the campaign ended. I am not thinking of any relaxation...”

Another new entrant, who faces the electoral battle from Coimbatore, Singai G. Ramachandran, who heads the AIADMK IT wing, said he slept only three to four hours on the campaign days and would sleep peacefully only after the polling ends. He had organised meetings with party functionaries on Thursday.

TNCC president K. Selvaperunthagai said the mental stress of touring would continue even after polling, till the votes are counted. After finishing meetings with the legal wing, war room and social media managers, he said that he had a good lunch at a restaurant and is rushing to ‘Satyamurthy Bhavan,’ TNCC headquarters.

BJP’s Chennai South candidate Tamilisai Soundararajan said she offered prayers at temples in Saidapet, Ayodhya Mandapam and Anjaneyar temple in Ashok Nagar to offer prayers on the occasion of Rama Navami on April 17, soon after campaigning ended at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. “There is no relaxation at all. Even now, I am holding discussions with party Karyakartas,” she said.

After accepting wedding invitations from two of his friends, TMC (Moopanar) president G.K. Vasan said he held a virtual meeting with the candidates and observers of his party. “After a long time, I am going to have a good lunch at home and take a nap,” he added.

PMK’s Dharmapuri candidate Sowmiya Anbumani said she attended a wedding on Thursday and offered prayers at temples. She will leave for Tindivanam to cast her vote on Friday. The AIADMK’s P. Saravanan said he went for a long walk with his pets in the morning and offered worship at Kattu Muniyandi temple.

