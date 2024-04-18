HDK claims JD(S)-BJP alliance will come to power in Karnataka once again

April 18, 2024 07:43 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - Shivamogga

Stating that the year 2024 will bring “a significant change” politically in Karnataka, the former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has said the JD(S) and the BJP will again form a government as it was done in 2006.

He was addressing a rally held in Shivamoggga on Thursday, when BJP candidate B.Y. Raghavendra submitted his nomination papers for the Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat. “I seek your blessings in the current election, so that the year 2024 brings about a change and we form another government this year itself,” he said.

Recalling the schemes such as Bhagyalakshmi launched during the coalition rule, Mr. Kumaraswamy said he could form the government because of BJP veteran B.S. Yediyurappa’s support. “I wanted to hand over the charge after my term. However, due to the interference of some mediators, it did not happen,” he said.

Mr. Yediyurappa exuded confidence that his son Mr. Raghavendra would win the election by a margin not less than three lakh votes.

