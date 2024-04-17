ADVERTISEMENT

Ghulam Nabi Azad backs out of race from Anantnag-Rajouri seat

April 17, 2024 11:42 pm | Updated 11:43 pm IST - SRINAGAR:

DPAP provincial president Mohammad Amin Bhat said his party had decided to field Advocate Mohammad Saleem Parray for the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat.

The Hindu Bureau

Democratic Progressive Azad Party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad offers sweets to security personnel on the occasion of Ram Navami in Jammu on April 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), headed by Ghulam Nabi Azad, on Wednesday decided against contesting from south Kashmir’s Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat. However, no reasons were cited for the decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

DPAP provincial president Mohammad Amin Bhat said his party had decided to field Advocate Mohammad Saleem Parray for the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat.

Related Stories

Earlier, the party had nominated Mr. Azad for the seat. Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference’s (NC) Mian Altaf are in the fray. The BJP has not fielded any candidate from the constituency, which has significant voters from Pahari and Gujjar communities. 

“I thank my party leadership for nominating me as a candidate for the Anantnag-Rajouri seat. It is an honour for me that I have been given a chance to serve the people of Jammu Kashmir,” said Advocate Parray.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The polling will be held on May 7.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US