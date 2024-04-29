ADVERTISEMENT

Ex-IPS officer moves SC against cancellation of nomination papers as BJP candidate from Birbhum

April 29, 2024 12:05 pm | Updated 12:16 pm IST - New Delhi

The nomination papers of Mr. Dhar as a BJP candidate was cancelled after he failed to produce the 'no dues certificate'

PTI

File picture of BJP’s Birbhum candidate and former IPS Officer Debasish Dhar, whose nomination was cancelled on April 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Supreme Court on April 29 said it will consider listing the plea of former IPS officer Debasish Dhar, who was given a BJP ticket to contest the Lok Sabha polls from West Bengal's Birbhum, challenging cancellation of his nomination papers.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and justices J.B. Pardiwla and Manoj Misra took note of the submissions of senior advocate Nidhesh Gupta, appearing for Mr. Dhar, that Monday is the last day for filing the nomination papers.

Also read: Lok Sabha polls 2024 LIVE- April 29

"I will see the email (seeking urgent listing)," the CJI said when the senior lawyer said the plea needed to be heard today itself.

The nomination papers of Mr. Dhar as a BJP candidate was cancelled after he failed to produce the 'no dues certificate'.

He had resigned as an IPS officer recently.

The voting for the Birbhum Lok Sabha seat will take place on May 13.

