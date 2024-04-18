Coimbatore all set for polling on April 19

April 18, 2024 08:15 pm | Updated April 19, 2024 06:58 am IST

COIMBATORE Coimbatore is all set for 21.06 lakh voters to cast their vote in the Coimbatore Parliamentary constituency on April 19.

The polling will take place at 2,059 polling stations located in 582 places across six Assembly segments (Coimbatore north, Coimbatore south, Koundampalayam, Singanallur, Sulur, and Palladam).

The election personnel numbering almost 14,000 moved 8,061 EVMs (ballot units) to the polling stations on Thursday and prepared the polling booths for the elections on Friday in Coimbatore district, covering Coimbatore and Pollachi constituencies.

All commercial establishments, industries, hotels, eateries, and information technology companies will remain closed for permanent and temporary workers to enable them to cast their vote. Senior citizens (those aged above 60) and people with disabilities who want to cast their vote can show their Aadhaar or electoral identity card and travel free of cost in the regular government transport buses.

Almost 1,230 polling stations are connected with closed circuit cameras or web linked in the constituency and efforts have been taken to ensure basic facilities for the voters at the polling stations.

The constituency has six model polling stations and six women-managed polling stations - one in each Assembly segment and voting will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

As many as 37 candidates are contesting in Coimbatore Parliamentary constituency.

The toll free number that the voters can dial to complain of any problems is 18004251215

