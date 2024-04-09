ADVERTISEMENT

Centre accords Z-category VIP security cover to CEC Rajiv Kumar

April 09, 2024 02:29 pm | Updated 02:29 pm IST - New Delhi

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar receives Z-category VIP security cover with armed commandos due to potential threats during elections

PTI

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar. File | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The Union Government has provided Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar with a Z-category VIP security cover of armed commandos in view of potential threats, official sources said on April 9.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has entrusted the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) with providing a contingent of about 40-45 personnel for the task, the sources said.

Election Commission reviews law and order in States and Union Territories

A threat perception report prepared by Central security agencies had recommended a strong cover for Mr. Kumar. The move comes amid preparations for the seven-phase general elections that begin on April 19.

The armed commandos will accompany the CEC during his travels across the country, the sources said.

Mr. Kumar is a retired IAS officer of the 1984 batch. He took charge as the 25th CEC on May 15, 2022.

He had been appointed as an Election Commissioner in the poll body on September 1, 2020.

