Acceptance of Annamalai’s nomination questioned; contestants allege contravention of ECI norms

March 29, 2024 10:34 am | Updated 11:01 am IST - COIMBATORE

Terming it a violation of the norms of Election Commission of India, AIADMK candidate Singai G. Ramachandran told mediapersons that he will move the court.

Advocates for the AIADMK and the Naam Tamizhar Katchi (NTK) candidates for Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency on March 28 made a representation to the Returning Officer and Coimbatore Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati questioning acceptance of the nomination of the BJP candidate K. Annamalai, citing the uploading of the affidavit at 5.17 p.m. beyond the deadline. Terming it a violation of the norms of Election Commission of India, AIADMK candidate Singai G. Ramachandran told mediapersons that he will move the court. His contention was that the Collector had uploaded the new affidavit after he had come to submit the complaint. ALSO READ Lok Sabha poll | Nomination of Annamalai, Dhinakaran accepted after resolving issues

Advocates representing the DMK candidate claimed they were the first to question acceptance of Mr. Annamalai’s nomination, “in contravention of ECI norms.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Returning Officer said the affidavit was inadvertently posted online and that the new affidavit was subsequently uploaded.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.