Kerala Assembly elections 2021 live updates | Mock polls underway

06 April 2021 06:29 IST

About 2.74 crore voters exercising their franchise to decide the fate of 957 candidates.

Polling began at 7 a.m. on Tuesday in Kerala for the 140 seats single phase election to the State assembly, amid heavy security.

Long queues were seen in several polling stations much before the polling began.

Kerala had witnessed a fierce campaign in the run up to the polls by the ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF), Opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and the BJP-led NDA.

Here are the latest updates:

7.20 am

E. Sreedharan among early voters

'Metroman' E Sreedharan, who is the BJP-NDA candidate from Palakkad constituency was among the early voters in the State.

"I have cast my vote, have good expectations", he told reporters after excercising his franchise at a polling booth in Ponnani.

7. am

Brisk polling in Angamaly

Polling is brisk and more than 500 people in queue as polling started at 7 a.m. at the St. Anthony's school in Mattoor, Angamaly.

The polling station is a Green Zone with all polling officers following the green protocol. There is heavy presence of health workers instructing people to follow the COVID-19 protocol. Masks, sanitizer are visible everywhere.

6.11 am

Mock polls underway

Mock poll is underway at the polling stations in Kerala ahead of the single-phase Assembly elections to 140 constituencies. The exercise is being held in the presence of the booth agents of the candidates.

Actual polling will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. across the State, except in nine constituencies in three north Kerala districts where it will close at 6 p.m. on account of threat posed by Left Wing Extremism. - Tiki Rajwi

Police, CAPF deployed in full force in State, along borders

Security has been beefed up in the State in view of the Assembly elections on Tuesday.

Deployment of State police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been completed and heightened vigil ensured along the State borders, State Police Chief Loknath Behera said. Ninety-five companies of the police have been deployed across the State in view of the polls.

Strict action against fake voters, warns EC

Attempts to cast multiple votes or impersonate another voter during the Assembly elections on Tuesday will attract stern action, election officials warned on Monday.

Such offences are punishable with imprisonment up to one year or a fine, or both, under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, they said.

