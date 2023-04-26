April 26, 2023 02:51 pm | Updated 03:03 pm IST - MANDYA

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath joined the campaign for the Karnataka Assembly elections with a road show and public rally in Mandya on April 26. He sought to impress upon voters the benefits of a ‘double engine’ government.

He said a double engine government would ensure both security and prosperity. He said ‘Team India’ under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is witnessing development on all fronts,, and Karnataka should strengthen this effort by electing BJP in the State. ‘’India is witnessing development in a time-bound manner. The BJP should be voted to power for continuation of the development work in Karnataka, as well as for the benefit of a double engine government.”

He took a dig at the five-year plans of Congress governments. “While laying the foundation for a project used to take five years, its implementation would take another five years, and completion would be only in the subsequent five-year plan. ’In contrast, under BJP rule, date of inauguration is also fixed on the day the foundation is laid,” said the UP CM.

He accused the Congress of paying lip service to the cause of agriculture and farmers’ welfare. ‘’But under Mr Modi, the budget for agricultural sector has increased five-fold,” he added.

Drawing attention to Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath claimed that there has been no riot or communal clash in the last 6 years, which underscores the prevalence of security, and hence enabled growth and development.

He accused the Congress of introducing reservation on religious lines in Karnataka though it is unconstitutional and meant to appease organisations, like Popular Front of India (PFI). ‘’The country has already been divided once on religious lines. The BJP would not allow it to be repeated. While the BJP has banned PFI, Congress was supportive of the outfit,” he alleged.

Yogi Adityanath said Mandya district was once known to be agriculturally prosperous. He asked people of the region to vote for the BJP to revive its former glory.

Mandya MP Sumalata Ambareesh, Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, Minister for IT&BT C.N. Ashwath Narayan were among those who attended the rally.

