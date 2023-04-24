April 24, 2023 01:13 pm | Updated 05:05 pm IST - Shivamogga

Former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa has said that there is no need to seek the votes of around 60,000 Muslim people in Shivamogga city for the Karnataka Assembly elections, scheduled on May 10.

Addressing a gathering of Veerashaiva - Lingayat community near former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s residence at Vinoba Nagar in Shivamogga on April 24, he said, “Let us interact with people of all castes and enquire about the benefits they enjoyed during the BJP rule. Every community has benefited. There are around 60,000 Muslims in the city. We don’t want their votes. Of course, there are Muslims, who received our help individually whenever they were in need and who would vote for us. Nationalist Muslims will definitely vote for the BJP.

“Under BJP rule, Hindus were safe. Nobody dared attack Hindus. There is a feeling among the public that they would not be as secure if any non-BJP government came to power.”

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa appealed to Veerashaiva - Lingayats to support the BJP candidate, and ensure his victory with the highest margin. “The Congress insulted the Lingayat community by removing Veerendra Patil unceremoniously from the post of Chief Minister. We should not forget it,” he said.

Participants included BJP candidate S.N. Channabasappa, Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra, community leaders Dr. Dhananjay Sarji and Jyothi Prakash.

