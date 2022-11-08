Need to defeat BJP in Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, says Yechury

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury says some States have announced the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme, but the BJP-led Central Government is creating obstacles in the implementation. File | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday said keeping in view the several sets of problems prevailing in the country and State, it is necessary to defeat the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) in Himachal Pradesh in the upcoming Assembly election.

“There are a lot of problems, the biggest problem is unemployment among the youth. There are around 10 lakh vacancies in the Central Government and defence sector, but the government is not filling those positions. The BJP is promising people in this election that they will give 10 lakh jobs, earlier they promised to give 2 crore jobs in 2014 every year, but have not fulfilled their promise.

“Now, they have brought the ‘Agniveer’ scheme. While they expect supreme sacrifice from the youth, they want to give them a temporary job in the name of ‘Agniveer’. With no permanent job, no pension, no benefits, the BJP is playing with the future of our youth,” he said, addressing a press conference in Shimla.

“The people of Himachal are facing unemployment, price rise among other problems. The government has not fulfilled its promises. We believe that there is a possibility of job creation in the country. Tax benefits and waivers should be stopped for the big capitalists. Instead, if the government would have invested such money in infrastructure development, there would have been crores of jobs,” he said.

Mr. Yechury said that some States have announced the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme, but the BJP-led Central Government is creating obstacles in the implementation. “If the OPS is not being implemented then it’s the BJP, which is guilty. In fact, the Congress and the BJP are both responsible for the National Pension Scheme [NPS],” he said.

“The BJP Government will never restore the OPS. Therefore, in this election, the employees should show the power of their vote and throw the BJP out of power,” he added.