Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls | ‘UCC being implemented through States’, says BJP chief Nadda

People not taking Congress' poll promises seriously, says BJP president J.P. Nadda in Himachal Pradesh

BJP National President J.P. Nadda along with Union Minister Anurag Thakur, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and others releases BJP’s manifesto for the upcoming Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, in Shimla. | Photo Credit: PTI

Days ahead of polling in Himachal Pradesh, BJP president J.P. Nadda on November 8 said a Uniform Civil Code will be implemented at the State-level and asserted that the party makes election promises after due diligence, unlike its rivals.

In an extensive interview with PTI, he said it is the BJP that would resolve issues related to the old pension scheme after properly examining the matter and claimed the people of Himachal Pradesh do not take the Congress seriously as it is promising anything and everything under the sun.

The Opposition party has said it will revive the old pension scheme if voted to power.

Admitting that rebels are a factor in Himachal Pradesh, Mr. Nadda said their effect is being neutralised as the campaign enters its last leg ahead of polling on November 12.

The BJP chief said that his party does not believe in doling out freebies, but works towards empowering people and not allurements.

"In the BJP, due diligence is done for everything. When we say something, people of the State understand. In our manifesto we have ascertained the financial implications," Mr. Nadda said.

He alleged that the Congress is promising without considering the implications and that is why it is not being taken seriously.

"We do not give any freebies, we always empower people. And there is a very thin line between empowerment and allurement and we do due diligence. We believe in empowerment. It is a one-time investment but it empowers the society and the State as a whole," he said.

The BJP leader said UCC is an important issue, and the party in power has to run the country very delicately.

"In society, we all have to shoulder our responsibilities. We have taken this issue State by State and have included it in the H.P. manifesto. We are implementing it through the State-level," Mr. Nadda said.

"I urge people to vote for BJP because in the interest of the society, in the interest of the State and in their own interest, it is the need of the hour," he told PTI.

The BJP chief claimed that his party was comfortably placed in Himachal Pradesh as well as in Gujarat and would emerge victorious.

He said there was no scope for complacency and no compromise can be made on its performance.

"We take every election very seriously. We do not take extra pressure and don't compromise on our performance in any State. Every fight is very important, but we are comfortable," he said.

"There is a pro-incumbency seen in Himachal Pradesh and there is no environment of antagonism seen in the State.

"This means that people have accepted the development and the support given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and have also considered that Jairam ji has delivered at the grassroots level as a silent worker," he also said.

He said the BJP is setting new trends in the country and it is time for Himachal Pradesh to change the tradition of not repeating an incumbent government.

"' Raj nahin, riwaaz badlega' [Not the reign but the trend will change] and it is time for Himachal Pradesh to change the trend as Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Goa have done by repeating incumbent governments," Mr. Nadda said.

He also attacked former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi asking whether he is breaking or uniting India, as he has been seen siding with those seeking "to break the country and sympathising with terrorists".

Mr. Gandhi should apologise to the nation and atone several times, he said.

"There were slogans in JNU on Afzal Guru's death sentence and those slogans were against the Supreme Court judge and President of India, but Rahul Gandhi held a rally in JNU where slogans of breaking India in pieces were made. Are you uniting or breaking? He should apologise to the nation," Mr. Nadda said.

The BJP president also said that after the Batla House encounter, the Congress leaders had expressed "anguish and sympathy towards terrorists".

"How do we understand this? You should atone not once, but numerous times. Even for Article 370, the Congress should atone as it was the contribution of Jawaharlal Nehru," he said.

Mr. Nadda, who hails from Himachal Pradesh, said he has never hankered for any position and does not hold political ambitions in his home State.

"I have never carved any place for myself. I have never been ambitious and have always concentrated on the work given to me. I can say with responsibility that I have never asked for anything. I have no ambitions. The party has elevated me to such an important position," he said, adding that he has left the government to serve the organisation in the past.