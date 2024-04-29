ADVERTISEMENT

Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana files nomination as JMM candidate for Gandey assembly bypoll

April 29, 2024 05:16 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - Ranchi

Speculations regarding Ms. Kalpana's candidacy arose following the resignation of JMM's Gandey MLA Sarfaraz Ahmad in December, with the BJP claiming it was to facilitate her candidature in case the ED issued summonses to her husband.

PTI

Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren’s wife and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) candidate for Gandey Assembly by-poll Kalpana Soren files her nomination papers, in the presence of State Chief Minister Champai Soren, in Giridih on Monday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Jailed former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana on April 29 filed her nomination as the JMM candidate for the Gandey Assembly bypoll.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Kalpana, 48, was accompanied by Chief Minister Champai Soren, brother-in-law Basant Soren, Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur and ministers Alamgir Alam and Satyanand Bhokta, among others.

Bypoll to the seat is scheduled on May 20 along with the parliamentary elections in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Teary Kalpana Soren makes political debut, blasts Centre

The seat in Giridih district fell vacant following the resignation of JMM MLA Sarfaraz Ahmad.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Soon after filing her nomination, Ms. Kalpana said, "Give us one more chance, give us your blessings... this election is happening for the people of Gandey." Asked about the opposition INDIA bloc, she asserted that the coalition is strong in the state and the country.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha nominee also said she always takes criticism in a constructive manner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Kalpana, a homemaker with MTech and MBA qualifications, completed her school education from Baripada in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, and obtained her engineering and MBA degrees in Bhubaneswar.

Her political journey began at the 51st foundation day celebration of the JMM in Giridih district on March 4, when she claimed that a conspiracy had been orchestrated by opponents ever since the Hemant Soren-led coalition government came to power in 2019, and that Jharkhand will give a befitting reply to the forces who put her husband behind bars.

Shibu Soren, Hemant, Kalpana among star campaigners of JMM for Lok Sabha polls

Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam on January 31.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the ruling JMM-led alliance proved its majority on February 5 and Hemant Soren made a fiery speech in the assembly, Ms. Kalpana had taken to X to assert that the "fight against injustice and oppression will continue".

Speculations regarding Ms. Kalpana's candidacy arose following the resignation of JMM's Gandey MLA Sarfaraz Ahmad in December, with the BJP claiming it was to facilitate her candidature in case the ED issued summonses to her husband.

Hemant Soren had, however, then dismissed rumours of Ms. Kalpana contesting from Gandey, calling it BJP's fabrication.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US