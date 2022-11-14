Congress appoints observers for Gujarat Assembly election

November 14, 2022 01:50 pm | Updated 01:50 pm IST - New Delhi

Elections for the 182-member State Assembly will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8

PTI

Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot with party leaders released the party manifesto for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections in Ahmedabad on November 12. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Congress on November 14 appointed zonal and Lok Sabha constituency-wise observers for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls.

ADVERTISEMENT

Elections for the 182-member State Assembly will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.

Also read: Congress fields 21 sitting MLAs for Gujarat election

Congress general secretary Mukul Wasnik will be the party observer for the south zone headquartered in Surat while Mohan Prakash will oversee the polls in Saurashtra zone and will be headquartered at Rajkot, according to a statement issued by All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary organisation K.C. Venugopal.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan will be positioned at Baroda and oversee the polls for central region, and party leaders B.K. Hariprasad and K.H. Muniyappa will look after the north zone and will be headquartered at Ahmedabad.

ALSO READ
Gujarat Assembly polls | Congress releases first list of 43 candidates

The party also appointed observers for the 26 Lok Sabha constituencies in the State. They would supervise the party's poll preparations in the Assembly segments falling in their respective allotted parliamentary constituencies.

Trending

  1. Nalini, five other Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convicts walk out of prison
  2. Amit Shah directs officials to identify 100 ‘infiltrators’ in every State and deport them
  3. Joe Biden pleased with election turnout, says reflects quality of party's candidates
  4. Research first: On the UGC move on research papers by Ph.D. scholars
  5. How to watch or stream Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 live in India

The Congress also appointed leaders Shakeel Ahmed Khan, Rajesh Lilothia and Jai Kishan as general observers, Shivaji Rao Moge as observer for south Gujarat and Kantilal Bhuria as observer for central Gujarat.

The Congress is seeking to oust the BJP from power in the home State of Prime Minister Narendra Modi where the saffron party has been in government for more than two decades.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US