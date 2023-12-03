December 03, 2023 12:44 pm | Updated 01:04 pm IST - RAIPUR

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh appeared confident that the BJP would form the government in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan as the party crossed the half-way mark in all three states as per the latest election trends of the Election Commission of India.

The saffron party is set to retain power in Madhya Pradesh and is on course to unseat the Congress government in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

Speaking to ANI on the latest trends putting the BJP ahead of the Congress in the three states, a BJP veteran said, "There is a clear support for the BJP in trends. The anger of people has been reflected in voting. The BJP will form the government in all three states with an absolute majority..."

Accusing the Congress government of "backtracking" on its promises made to the public, Raman Singh said, "The biggest issues were the corruption done by the incumbent Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government and all the development work had been stalled."

In Chhattisgarh, the BJP was leading in 52 seats and Congress in 36, as per the latest trends at 12 noon. The halfway mark for the 90-member assembly of Chhattisgarh is 46. In Madhya Pradesh, as counting progressed, as per the ECI, the BJP was leading in 157 of 230 seats, Congress on 70 seats, and other parties on three seats.

The Bharatiya Janata Party received 48.63% votes while Congress received 40.6% votes.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has also crossed the halfway mark in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh as per the Election Commission of India's latest trends. There are 199 seats in the Rajasthan assembly, and the halfway mark is 100.

The BJP is currently leading in 112 seats in Rajasthan and 53 seats in Chhattisgarh. The polling for the five states was held between November 7 to November 30.

