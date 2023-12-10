Vishnu Deo Sai is new Chhattisgarh BJP legislature party leader and potential CM

December 10, 2023 04:25 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

Vishnu Deo Sai, a tribal leader from Sarguja region, has been chosen as the leader of the BJP legislative party and the potential Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, on December 11.

His name was proposed by former Chief Minister Raman Singh and supported by former Minister and senior MLA Brijmohan Agrawal.

Mr. Sai won the recently concluded Assembly polls from Kunkuri in north Chhattisgarh, a region the BJP has swept.

Mr. Sai is a prominent figure in the BJP and has held various positions, including being the former State chief and former Union Minister.

Mr. Sai hails from the influential Sahu (Teli) community which has a sizable presence in the Durg, Raipur and Bilaspur divisions.

He served as State president of the party for Chhattisgarh from 2020 until 2022. He was the Union Minister of State for Mines, Steel in the first PM Modi cabinet. He is highly regarded among tribal voters.

Earlier, senior leader Raman Singh said the party may have a deputy Chief Minister, ahead of a meeting of the newly-elected MLAs in the state.

The BJP won 54 seats in the 90-member Assembly in the recently held polls, unseating the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government. The Congress ended with 35 seats, down from 68 it won in 2018.

The BJP’s legislative party meeting saw all the 54 MLAs in attendance.

Three observers, Union Ministers Arjun Munda and Sarbananda Sonowal and party general secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam, are also present along with the party’s in charge for Chhattisgarh Om Mathur, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and co-in-charge for the state Nitin Nabin.

Talking to reporters before leaving from his residence to attend the meeting, Raman Singh said it will be clear who will be chief minister after the meeting of the legislative party.

However, when queried on whether the announcement on the CM would be made during the day itself, he repeated that “everything will be clear after the meeting”.

“Deputy CM will also be appointed along with others. There is no issue,” Mr. Singh told reporters.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

