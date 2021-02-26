Elections

Assembly election dates announcement | live updates

The Hindu Net Desk 26 February 2021 14:52 IST
Updated: 26 February 2021 15:01 IST

The is the second Assembly election to be conducted amid COVID-19 pandemic.

The Election Commission is announcing the schedule for assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, West Bengal and Puducherry at 4.30 pm on Friday.

The terms of legislative assemblies of four states -- Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and West Bengal -- are coming to an end in May and June.

President's Rule has been imposed in Puducherry after the Congress government resigned earlier this week.

Here are the live updates:

 

