Assembly election dates announcement | live updates

26 February 2021 14:52 IST

The Election Commission is announcing the schedule for assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, West Bengal and Puducherry at 4.30 pm on Friday.

The terms of legislative assemblies of four states -- Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and West Bengal -- are coming to an end in May and June.

President's Rule has been imposed in Puducherry after the Congress government resigned earlier this week.

The is the second Assembly election to be conducted amid COVID-19 pandemic. The Election Commission had successfully conducted Bihar Assembly elections in November last year.

