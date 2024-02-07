February 07, 2024 09:30 am | Updated 10:03 am IST

A database compiled using news reported in the local media shows that Manipur witnessed conflicts almost every day in the three months after ethnic violence broke out on May 3, 2023. Such incidents, which were initially limited to the Kuki-Zo community-dominated Churachandpur district in the hilly areas, later spread to the urban valley districts of Imphal East and Imphal West and the rural valley district of Bishnupur. Notably, such incidents in the Naga-dominated hill districts were relatively muted.

The violence, which continues sporadically even today, has displaced thousands of people including pregnant women and children. Local media reports also point out that hundreds of trucks which were carrying humanitarian aid were stranded or attacked in May, stalling relief for the victims.

The conclusions are based on data gathered by the Mapping Humanitarianism Initiative of the Centre for New Economics Studies, Jindal Global University. The group has used a mix of news reports in the local media and data provided by institutions working in the affected areas to map the violence. Also, data were collected from organisations which provided advocacy for entitlements under victim assistance schemes. An incidence of violence recorded by one source is verified by comparing the reportage with two or three other sources which reported on the same incident.

Chart 1 | The chart shows all the incidents of conflict and armed violence, both lethal and non-lethal, that occurred in Manipur following the eruption of ethnic violence on May 3, 2023.

In the 90 days for which data were recorded, only 16 days recorded no incidence of violence. All the other days saw at least one incident ranging from houses being torched, to cars being set ablaze, to bombs being set off, and gunfights between armed groups. These resulted in injuries and deaths of mostly civilians, followed by soldiers, forest officials, and fire service personnel.

Chart 2 | The chart shows the districts where such incidents were recorded. Each circle corresponds to a violent incident. The bigger the circle, the more the number of violent incidents.

On May 3, Churachandpur was impacted the most, and continued to be the hotspot till the end of May. By the end of May, Bishnupur, Imphal West, and Imphal East became the focal points of the conflict. Incessant violence was also recorded for three months in Kangpokpi, Kakching, Senapati, and Thoubal.

Map 3 | The map shows regions of Manipur.

The State can be classified into four regions — Valley Urban, Valley Rural, Hills-Kuki, and Hills-Naga. Valley Urban refers to all those areas in the valley where the urban population is 75% or more. Hills-Naga refers to areas in the hills dominated by the Naga tribes. The other areas in the hills are dominated by the Kuki-Zo.

When Chart 2 and Map 3 are read together, it becomes clear that the Naga-dominated north-eastern district of Ukhrul and the north-western district of Tamenglong were largely spared of the violence. While violence did seep into the Naga-dominated southern districts, the number of incidents was relatively low. The clashes were mostly concentrated in the Meitei-dominated valley areas and Kuki-dominated hill areas.

Chart 4 | The chart shows the number of aid trucks stranded due to curfew/blockades or were attacked by miscreants. Each bar corresponds to one incident. The number on the top of the bars corresponds to the number of trucks involved in each incident.

The other facet of this violence is the attacks on humanitarian aid. Chart 4 shows that in May alone, hundreds of trucks carrying essential commodities were stranded due to curfew/blockades or were attacked by miscreants. Data also show that by August last year, over 300 lactating mothers, about 100 pregnant women, and over 2,000 children were forcefully displaced.

Source: The charts are based on data sourced by the Mapping Humanitarianism Initiative of the Centre for New Economics Studies, Jindal Global University from local media and other trusted sources

