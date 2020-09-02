Data | Despite stringent lockdown, India's COVID-19 cases, deaths record fastest rise even as GDP plummets

02 September 2020 13:43 IST

The country's GDP contraction was the worst among many major economies

Despite enforcing the most stringent lockdown to control the spread of COVID-19, the average daily cases and deaths in India are growing at the fastest pace in the world.

Due to the severe restrictions between April and June, the economy took an unprecedented hit with the GDP contracting for the first time in decades in the April to June quarter.

Fastest contracting economy

In the COVID-19-hit months of April to June, India's GDP contracted 23.9% year-on-year. India's contraction was the worst among many key economies for which data for the quarter were available.

Most stringent lockdown

India had the most stringent lockdown in the world and its GDP contraction was the highest. The graph shows the maximum strigency recorded during a nation's lockdown period.

Only India reached the stringency level of 100 (highest possible) in the list. Oxford University calculates stringency based on 17 indicators such as school closures and restrictions in movement.

Fastest rise in cases

Since August 8, average daily cases in India (red line) are growing at the fastest pace in the world. The graph shows the seven-day rolling average of new cases for the nations mentioned in the first graph.

The, U.S. and Brazil, the two nations with more cumulative cases than India, have managed to bend the curve. Spain and France are recording a second wave; however, their daily cases are still a far cry from India's.

Fastest rise in deaths

Since August 28, average daily deaths in India (red line) are growing at the fastest pace in the world. The graph shows the seven-day rolling average of new deaths for the nations mentioned in the first graph.

The U.S. and Brazil, the two nations with more cumulative deaths than India, have managed to bend the curve.