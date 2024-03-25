In a first, Amul to launch fresh milk in U.S. within a week: MD Jayen Mehta

For the first time, Amul fresh milk will be available outside India, with the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) launching four variants of milk in the U.S. market within a week, to cater to Indian diaspora and Asian population.
"We have been exporting dairy products for many decades. This is the first time we are launching fresh milk outside India," GCMMF MD Jayen Mehta told PTI.
He said "the GCMMF has tied up with 108-year old cooperative organisation Michigan Milk Producers Association (MMPA) to launch fresh milk in the U.S. market."