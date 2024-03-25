ADVERTISEMENT

In a first, Amul to launch fresh milk in U.S. within a week: MD Jayen Mehta

March 25, 2024 05:04 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST - New Delhi

The milk collection and processing will be done by MMPA, while GCMMF will do marketing and branding of Amul fresh milk

PTI

Amul fresh milk will now be available in the U.S. Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

For the first time, Amul fresh milk will be available outside India, with the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) launching four variants of milk in the U.S. market within a week, to cater to Indian diaspora and Asian population.

"We have been exporting dairy products for many decades. This is the first time we are launching fresh milk outside India," GCMMF MD Jayen Mehta told PTI.

He said "the GCMMF has tied up with 108-year old cooperative organisation Michigan Milk Producers Association (MMPA) to launch fresh milk in the U.S. market."

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
PM Modi asks Gujarat farmers to make Amul the largest dairy in the world 

The milk collection and processing will be done by MMPA, while GCMMF will do marketing and branding of Amul fresh milk.

"Recipe will be ours. Within one week, Amul Taaza, Amul Gold, Amul Shakti and Amul Slim n Trim will be available in the U.S. market," he said.

Mr. Mehta said fresh milk will be available in New York, New Jersey, Chicago, Washington, Dallas and Texas among others.

GCMMF will target non-resident Indians (NRIs) and the Asian population.

Asked about the selling target, he said GCMMF will focus on branding and marketing for the next 3-4 months.

"We are expecting a good response from customers," he said.

Mr. Mehta said GCMMF would also launch fresh milk products like paneer, curd and butter milk in the near future.

During the 2022-23 fiscal, the turnover of GCMMF stood at around ₹55,000 crore, up 18.5% from the previous year.

GCMMF is already exporting dairy products in about 50 countries.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

business (general) / USA

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US